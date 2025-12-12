Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Rejoining first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe will draw the start Thursday against New Orleans.
Sharpe has excelled off the bench in his last four appearances, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.0 minutes. He'll make his first start since since Nov. 18 as the Blazers elect to shake up the starting five without much depth at center Thursday night.
