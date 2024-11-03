Sharpe (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Sharpe is due for another evaluation soon but remains out indefinitely while rehabbing from a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. He can do some on-court work but hasn't been cleared for contact yet, suggesting he'll be sidelined for at least another week even if Portland treats him as day-to-day.
