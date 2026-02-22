Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Remains out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Sharpe hasn't played since Feb. 6, when he logged 14 minutes in a win over the Grizzlies, and the team will hold him out for a sixth consecutive contest Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, but given the cautious approach the Trail Blazers are employing, it wouldn't be surprising if he stays out longer for even more time. With Sharpe out, Vit Krejci and Caleb Love should continue to see more minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sitting out vs. Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out again•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leaves early with calf injury•