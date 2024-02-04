Sharpe (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Sharpe hasn't played since Jan. 11 after aggravating a lower abdominal strain, which initially caused him to miss Portland's final five games in December. He returned to basketball activities at the end of January and is ramping up his on-court work, but it's unclear if he's been cleared for contact yet. Sharpe's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Detroit.