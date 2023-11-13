Sharpe produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

While Scoot Henderson (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) sit on the sidelines, Sharpe is fulfilling his role as a versatile fill-in for the Trail Blazers' backcourt, a role he performed with excellence last season. Sharpe will start until the team gets Simons back, and he'll perform as a quality sixth man when the team is fully healthy.