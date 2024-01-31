The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Sharpe (abdomen) is making good progress in his rehab and will begin ramping up with light-on court activities.

Sharpe missed five games at the end of December due to an adductor injury but returned and played in six straight games before aggravating the issue during a Jan. 11 matchup in Oklahoma City. He's been sidelined since and will miss an 11th consecutive contest Wednesday versus Milwaukee. Given he isn't cleared for contact, Sharpe still has a few hurdles to clear before suiting up, but following Wednesday's game, Portland ends Week 15 with back-to-back matchups in Denver on Friday and Sunday.