Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason contests against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe gets the starting nod while Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon and Matisse Thybulle take the night off for rest purposes. The 20-year-old posted 20 points in 29 minutes in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jazz.