Sharpe posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

Sharpe returned from a four-game absence but was eased back into action with 21 minutes off the bench. The Trail Blazers went 2-2 during that period, but Sharpe's eventual return to first-unit action will be a welcome sign for the injury-riddled backcourt, which is already without Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring).