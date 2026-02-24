Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Sharpe will miss a seventh straight game while nursing a left calf strain. Vit Krejci should continue to see steady minutes off the bench as a result of Sharpe's absence, while the latter's next opportunity to return will come Thursday against Chicago.
