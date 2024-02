Sharpe (abdomen) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Friday will mark Sharpe's 12th consecutive game missed due to injury, but his recent return to participating in basketball activities is an encouraging sign he may return in the coming days or weeks. The Blazers definitely miss his production, as prior to injury he averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks through 33.1 minutes.