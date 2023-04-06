Sharpe (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Portland down numerous starters, Sharpe has been absolutely stellar over the past eight games, posting 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 36.8 minutes per contest. Unfortunately, he picked up a knee injury recently and will be sidelined for at least one game. Following Thursday's matchup, Portland ends the 2022-23 campaign with a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back set versus the Clippers and Warriors, respectively, but it's currently unclear if Sharpe will be able to suit up for either of those contests.