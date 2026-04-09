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Sharpe (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe was initially upgraded to doubtful, though he'll end up missing his 28th consecutive contest. He can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers until Portland offers an update on his status.

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