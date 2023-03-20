Sharpe had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Sharpe has played over 20 minutes in just three of his past six appearances, but he's scored in double figures each time he's reached that threshold. The dynamic rookie also tied his season high with three steals and blocked a shot for the second time over his past three games.