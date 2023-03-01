Sharpe accumulated 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

After two consecutive single-digit scoring outings, Sharpe bounced back Tuesday with his fifth double-digit performance over his past seven games. During that stretch, the rookie first-round pick is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game. This is arguably Sharpe's most consistent stretch of the season, but he still remains a risky play in most fantasy formats.