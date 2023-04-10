Sharpe logged 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 157-101 loss to the Warriors.

Sharpe started the season as a bench option but saw extended minutes when the team decided to shut down Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. The rookie out of Kentucky thrived in an expanded role, averaging 23.7 points per game over his final 10 starts of the season. He should continue his growth next season, but he could become a long-term building block in the franchise for years to come.