Sharpe contributed 28 points (10-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Pistons.

Friday marked the most minutes that Sharpe has played since returning from the calf injury, and it was his third straight game scoring at least 20 points. It'll be interesting to see how much longer Sharpe is kept in the reserve role, but he's seen at least 30 minutes in three straight while being a part of the closing group, so he's still receiving starter's minutes.