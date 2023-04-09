Sharpe totaled 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

Sharpe has been playing at a high level of late and has thrived in a starting role with both Damian Lillard (calf) out for the rest of the season and Anfernee Simons (foot) being unlikely to play again. Sharpe has scored at least 20 points in eight of his nine last starts while reaching the 25-point plateau in four for the last five. That bodes well for him to have a strong outing in the regular-season finale against the Warriors on Sunday.