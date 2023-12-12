Sharpe had 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to the Clippers.

Sharpe made plays all over the court in the loss, making up for the missing output of Jerami Grant (concussion) and Malcolm Brogdon (knee) effectively. As long as the roster remains snake-bit with injuries, Sharpe's usage will be sky-high.