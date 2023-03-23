Sharpe produced 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 win over the Jazz.

With Anfernee Simons (foot) sidelined, Sharpe stepped in and put up the best line of his pro career. The rookie filled in for Damian Lillard earlier in the season with mixed success, but his work with the second unit has increased his fantasy viability.