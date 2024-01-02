Sharpe (adductor) provided six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 109-88 loss to Phoenix.

Sharpe had missed the previous five games for Portland due to a right adduction strain and faced heavy restrictions in his return to action. He came off the bench for just the second time all season and struggled to find his rhythm too, missing all five of his three-point attempts. Portland's next game is Wednesday versus Dallas, and while Sharpe could remain on the bench for that contest, he could see a mild uptick in playing time.