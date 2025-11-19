Sharpe had 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns.

Sharpe continued to serve as point guard with Jrue Holiday (calf) sidelined. Sharpe's numbers were solid despite moving out of the off-guard spot, but he failed to drill a three-pointer in six attempts. Sharpe should revert to his usual role soon, as Holiday's injury isn't considered to be serious.