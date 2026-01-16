Sharpe amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Hawks.

Sharpe scored at least 19 points for a sixth straight game, shooting 49.5 percent from the field during that stretch. He also tied his season-high mark with nine rebounds and recorded multiple steals for the third time during his current six-game hot streak. Portland got Jerami Grant (Achilles) back in action during Thursday's game, but Deni Avdija (back) was sidelined. When Grant and Avdija are in action, Sharpe may see slightly fewer shot attempts per game.