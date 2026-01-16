Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Season-high nine boards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Hawks.
Sharpe scored at least 19 points for a sixth straight game, shooting 49.5 percent from the field during that stretch. He also tied his season-high mark with nine rebounds and recorded multiple steals for the third time during his current six-game hot streak. Portland got Jerami Grant (Achilles) back in action during Thursday's game, but Deni Avdija (back) was sidelined. When Grant and Avdija are in action, Sharpe may see slightly fewer shot attempts per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drops 23 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs 20 points in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Pops for 29 points in decisive win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 23 points vs. NOLA•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Goes for another 24 points•