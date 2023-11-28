Sharpe produced 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Pacers.

Sharpe produced a season-high three steals in the win, while also scoring double-digits for the fourth straight game. Despite continuing to be a somewhat reliable source of points, Sharpe's efficiency from the field remains an issue. He is shooting 39.1 percent for the season but over the past two weeks, that is down to 32.4 percent. He remains a viable standard league asset as long as his poor shooting can be swallowed.