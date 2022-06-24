Sharpe was selected by the Trail Blazers with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

There's some mystery surrounding Sharpe, as he didn't play for Kentucky despite the commitment, opting to sit out and better prepare for the upcoming year. Despite the concern, the upside is there, as he was the No. 1 prospect in his high school class before reclassifying. He projects as a great perimeter scorer with fantastic athleticism that can dance around defenders, and he's shown to be a good on-ball defender himself. For the Trail Blazers, he could end up as the first guard off the bench, though Portland may try him out at small forward over Josh Hart.