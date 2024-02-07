The Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that Sharpe (abdomen) has experienced worsening symptoms while ramping up basketball activities and will undergo surgery to address a core muscle injury. The procedure is tentatively scheduled for later this week but a timeline for return will be determined once the surgery is complete.

Sharpe has missed Portland's last 13 contests due to a lower abdominal strain. While a return timetable has yet to be determined, he will likely remain out for an extended period. Jabari Walker and Malcolm Brogdon should continue to receive extended minutes in Sharpe's absence.