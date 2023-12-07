Sharpe provided 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to Golden State.

The Trail Blazers used Sharpe in a three-player set with Malcolm Brogdon (knee) and Anfernee Simons, employing a small-ball approach to account for Jerami Grant's (concussion) absence. Grant could return as soon as this weekend, but with Brogdon's status in doubt, Sharpe will find himself somewhere in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup despite Anfernee Simons' return to action.