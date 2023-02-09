Sharpe had 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 victory over Golden State.

The rookie was highly efficient from the field and posted a solid stat line, missing just two shots from the field and ending just one rebound away from tying his career-best mark in that category. This was also a bounce-back outing for Sharpe, as he was coming off four straight games where he couldn't reach the 10-point plateau.