Sharpe provided 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 123-98 loss to Memphis.
The 21-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Deni Avdija (17), though Sharpe struggled with efficiency once again. Across his last five outings, the young guard has shot 40.8 percent from the field while averaging 21.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.8 minutes per game.
