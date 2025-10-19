Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Signs four-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe signed a four-year, $90 million rookie extension with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Sharpe gets a long-term deal to stay with the team that drafted him seventh overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old pro has shown improvement in each of his three years in the league and has proven to be a high-level scorer. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.3 minutes per game across 72 appearances.
