Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sitting out vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Sharpe will miss his third straight game while tending to a left calf injury. He'll have one more opportunity to suit up Thursday before the All-Star break.
