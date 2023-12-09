Sharpe finished Friday's 125-112 loss to Dallas with 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Sharpe delivered a solid line in the win, and the myriad of absences continue to help out Sharpe's totals. The Trail Blazers have played few games without a completely healthy group, and it's unclear how the dust will settle with a full roster. Sharpe can play three positions, which may make him a more valuable sixth man in the future, but his floor is safe for the time being.