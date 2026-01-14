Sharpe finished Tuesday's 119-97 loss to the Warriors with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Sharpe and Caleb Love were the only double-digit scorers in the starting five. Although Sharpe, Love and a host of bench players did their best to keep the team afloat, Deni Avdija's absence illustrated how the team relies on him. They are in the playoff hunt with his contributions, and we've seen in previous seasons how the team fares when Sharpe is forced to handle most of the load.