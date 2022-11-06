Sharpe finished Saturday's 102-82 loss to the Suns with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes.
With Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (leg) sidelined, Portland's starting five looked markedly different, and the new scheme wasn't vey productive. Although Sharpe underperformed Saturday, the rookie has the potential to make a more solid impact if Lillard remains out.
