Sharpe generated 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes of Wednesday's 129-123 preseason loss to Golden State.

Sharpe drew the start alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, and his 23 minutes were a team high. The 22-year-old guard set career highs in points (18.5) and rebounds (4.5) in 2024-25 and is on track to play a featured role once again in his fourth professional season. Sharpe's 4-for-8 shooting day from three-point range was a positive result considering he's shot 33.3 percent and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc the last two seasons, respectively.