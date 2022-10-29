Sharpe will start Friday's game against the Rockets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Sharpe will draw his first start of the season with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined for the Trail Blazers. Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, so it's possible Sharpe remains in the starting lineup for several games. Over his first five appearances of the season, Sharpe has averaged 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.