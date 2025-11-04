Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.
Sharpe was listed as probable, and we now have official confirmation that he'll be on the floor. Joining him in the first unit will be Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drains four treys in Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Records four steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Inefficient in loss•