Sharpe (calf) is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

Sharpe was listed as probable, and we now have official confirmation that he'll be on the floor. Joining him in the first unit will be Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.

