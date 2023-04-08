Sharpe is set to start at shooting guard for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Sharpe is returning from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Portland is down a plethora of players, so the rookie is seemingly in line for a big workload.
