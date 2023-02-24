Sharpe will join the first unit for Thursday's meeting with the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe will slide into the starting lineup with Damian Lillard (rest) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) sidelined. in five starts this season, Sharpe has averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 27.0 minutes.
