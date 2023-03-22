Sharpe will move into the starting unit for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe is replacing Anfernee Simons (foot) in the first unit and he'll be joined by Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, Trendon Watford and Jusuf Nurkic. Across five starts this season, Sharpe has posted averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 turnover per game on 40.4 percent shooting.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Delivers three steals off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Goes for 14 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Quiet off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Actually coming off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting Thursday•