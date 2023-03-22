Sharpe will move into the starting unit for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is replacing Anfernee Simons (foot) in the first unit and he'll be joined by Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, Trendon Watford and Jusuf Nurkic. Across five starts this season, Sharpe has posted averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 turnover per game on 40.4 percent shooting.