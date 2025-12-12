Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Stays hot Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to the Pelicans.
Sharpe averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game in four games off the bench before returning to the first unit Thursday, and the star wing posted an impressive stat line once again. He's reached the 20-point mark in all but one of those five contests, and given how good he's been lately, he could remain in the starting lineup moving forward.
