Sharpe finished with 27 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-110 victory over the Heat.

Sharpe scored 27 points for a second straight matchup and found a large part of his success from beyond the arc. This marks the first time he's drilled five treys since Jan. 5, which ties his season high. Sharpe has played a key role in Portland's four consecutive victories, averaging 25.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals over this stretch.