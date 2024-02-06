Watch Now:

Coach Chauncey Billups said Sharpe (abdomen) didn't practice Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe has progressed to individual on-court workouts, but he's still not cleared for contact. Portland has two games left this week -- Thursday versus Detroit and Saturday versus New Orleans -- but it'd be surprising to see him suit up for either of those contests.

