Coach Chauncey Billups said Sharpe (abdomen) didn't practice Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe has progressed to individual on-court workouts, but he's still not cleared for contact. Portland has two games left this week -- Thursday versus Detroit and Saturday versus New Orleans -- but it'd be surprising to see him suit up for either of those contests.
