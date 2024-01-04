Sharpe is on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe will come off the bench for the second straight game after missing Portland's previous five contests with a strained adductor. Sharpe will likely receive a similar workload to the 18 minutes he played against Phoenix.
