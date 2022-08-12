Sharpe (shoulder) has returned to shooting drills and remains on track to be fully healthy by training camp, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe suffered the injury during his Summer League debut, but he avoided surgery and appears to be progressing through rehab quickly. The Kentucky commit didn't suit up for the Wildcats last year but was still selected seventh overall in the 2022 Draft. The 6-foot-4 wing projects to be one of the top guards off the bench in Portland, but it's possible he works his way into the starting rotation over Josh Hart at some point.