Sharpe (thigh) won't play in Thursday's game against San Antonio.
Sharpe has been absent since Dec. 19, when he strained his right adductor. During his absence, Malcolm Brogdon has stepped into the starting lineup, and will likely do so again Thursday. Sharpe will have an opportunity to return for the tail end of Portland's back-to-back Friday.
