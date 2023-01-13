Sharpe contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sharpe saw a few extra minutes in the loss but failed to do anything with them. He has now scored in single-digits in four straight games, dropping a combined 17 points in that time. Outside of scoring, Sharpe has very little to fall back on when it comes to overall production, meaning he is a long way off being even close to an add in standard or even deeper formats.