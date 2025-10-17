Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 20 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe posted 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 preseason loss to Utah.
Sharpe struggled a bit on the offensive end but still managed to reach the 20-point threshold due to his considerable shot volume. He's put up 38 total points over his last two exhibitions and will now set his sights on doing damage during the regular season, which will begin Wednesday against Minnesota.
