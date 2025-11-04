Sharpe racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Sharpe turned in his biggest offensive outing of the season Monday, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time despite continued struggles from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product, known for his athleticism and quickness, snapped a two-game stretch without a steal by racking up three swipes. Through seven contests to begin the campaign, he's averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per game, though improved shooting efficiency -- 36.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three -- would make his stat line even more impressive.