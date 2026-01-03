Sharpe ended with 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-109 victory over New Orleans.

Sharpe wasn't efficient from beyond the arc during Friday's win, but he still finished as the Trail Blazers' second-leading scorer behind Deni Avdija (34 points). Since entering Portland's starting lineup Dec. 11, Sharpe is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.8 steals over 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.