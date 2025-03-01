Sharpe had 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.
On the heels of dropping a career-high 36 points in Wednesday's win over Washington, Sharpe was rewarded with his first start since Jan. 18 and led the team in scoring Friday. The 2022 first-rounder has been effective as a scorer in a starting role, averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes over his last eight appearances in Portland's first unit. If both Deni Avdija (quad) and Jerami Grant (knee) remain sidelined Sunday in Cleveland, Sharpe could remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Promoted to starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Career-best day against Washington•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs three triples in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Hits for 24 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Contributes 17 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leads second unit in victory•